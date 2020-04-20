By CECIL ODONGO

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda says Gor Mahia should not be handed this season's Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title if the remaining 10 matches are not played.

Instead, Shikanda has proposed that the season should be nullified if the league is not played to conclusion due to coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country.

KPL was suspended indefinitely last month as part of concerted efforts to comply with the government directive against social gatherings to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Shikanda insists the law applied to relegate Sony Sugar from the league should be applied in case the remaining matches are not played. He pointed out that all teams that had beaten Sony Sugar were docked points and the games declared null and void.

The millers were relegated last November after failing to honour three matches against Zoo, AFC Leopards and Tusker due to financial constraints.

The former Kenyan international opposed handing Gor Mahia the trophy arguing that sixth-placed AFC Leopards can still emerge champions despite being 14 points behind K'Ogalo.

"It's too early to rule out AFC Leopards chances of wining the league. How can teams that had played Sony Sugar have their points docked and results declared null and void yet in this situation which is similar to the Sony one, Gor Mahia is being considered for this seasons trophy?" posed Shikanda.

"As AFC Leopards we maintain the best option is to cancel the league if the matches cannot go on. We can also copy from other big leagues in the world instead of rushing to declare Gor Mahia champions," said Shikanda.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa recently declared that rules governing Kenyan football will be applied to determine who wins the league as well as promotion and relegation. According to the rulebook, league leaders should be crowned champions if 75 percent of matches have been played or standings as at mid-season should be used in case the season cannot be completed due to various factors.

However, Shikanda says the federation's laws cannot be used because football stakeholders were not involved in their formation.

"Would coaches be opposing these rules if they were aware of their existence? This shows you how unpopular they are. Mwendwa should not determine the league winners for us. Top six clubs still have a chance of wining and it would be unfair to crown Gor champions," he added.

Shikanda cited the 1972 season where AFC Leopards were not declared champions after the league failed to end due to divisions among federation officials.

"Gor Mahia will still represent the country in Caf Champions League because we will use last season's table. AFC Leopards were leading in the 1972 season which was annulled but they represented the country in continental competitions without being handed the title," he added.

The tussle over how the winners of the league remains a contentious issue since the top six clubs still have an open chance of claiming the title if the league resumes.