 Drama, red-cards as Leopards floor Tusker in Machakos
Drama, red-cards as Leopards floor Tusker in Machakos

Saturday March 9 2019

AFC Leopards striker Wayi Yeka (right) wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their SportPesa Premier League match against Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

AFC Leopards striker Wayi Yeka (right) wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their SportPesa Premier League match against Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Leopards were reduced to 10 men after 36 minutes after defender Isaac Kipyegon was sent off for a second booking - which came barely 90 seconds after the first - but it was Andre Mbungo's charges who took the lead through Wayi Yeka before Vincent Oburu doubled their advantage to the shock of their opponents.
By VINCENT OPIYO
Two red cars, three goals and late drama punctuated AFC Leopards' 2-1 win over bogey side Tusker in a thrilling SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday.

Leopards were reduced to 10 men after 36 minutes after defender Isaac Kipyegon was sent off for a second booking - which came barely 90 seconds after the first - but it was Andre Mbungo's charges who took the lead through Wayi Yeka before Vincent Oburu doubled their advantage to the shock of their opponents.

Tusker were also reduced to 10 men after Boniface Muchiri saw red after collecting his second booking 15 minutes from time before second half substitute Amini Muzera struck a late consolation for Tusker in a controversial manner.

More to follow...

