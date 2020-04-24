alexa Dutch football league becomes first in Europe to end season - Daily Nation
Dutch football league becomes first in Europe to end season

Friday April 24 2020

Valencia's French forward Kevin Gameiro (left) vies with Ajax' Dutch defender Joel Veltman (centre) and Ajax' Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech during their Uefa Champions League Group H match at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on December 10, 2019. PHOTO | MAURICE VAN STEEN |

Valencia's French forward Kevin Gameiro (left) vies with Ajax' Dutch defender Joel Veltman (centre) and Ajax' Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech during their Uefa Champions League Group H match at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on December 10, 2019. PHOTO | MAURICE VAN STEEN | AFP

In Summary

  • No team will be declared champions after Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were left level on points at the top of the table.
THE HAGUE

The Dutch football federation (KNVB) called an end to the 2019-20 season on Friday, as the Eredivisie became the first top European league called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No team will be declared champions after Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were left level on points at the top of the table.

"Unfortunately, given the measures (banning large-scale gatherings) taken by the government, it became impossible to finish the 2019-2020 season," the KNVB said in a statement.

Football in Europe ground to a standstill in mid-March following the spread of the virus across the continent. However Germany is preparing to resume the Bundesliga on May 9 behind closed doors, if the government gives the green light.

Players in France could begin to return to training starting May 11, if lockdown restrictions are eased, while La Liga is also planning for clubs to resume training early next month.

No potential restart dates have yet been announced for leagues in Italy or England.

