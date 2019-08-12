alexa Dutch football legend retires - Daily Nation
Dutch football legend retires

Monday August 12 2019

Netherlands' midfielder Wesley Sneijder reacts after missing a shot during penalty shoot-outs following extra time during their Fifa World Cup semi-final match against Argentina at The Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo on July 9, 2014. PHOTO | ODD ANDERSEN |

AFP
By AFP
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands' most-capped player Wesley Sneijder announced on Monday his retirement from football, bringing down the curtain on a trophy-laden career that spanned 17 years.

The 35-year-old, who played 134 times for his country, made the announcement while speaking to the YouTube channel of his hometown club FC Utrecht after having bought a corporate box at their stadium.

"My connection to the town is big. Now I've retired from football I want a nice place to share my memories," he said.

Sneijder's career included a World Cup runners-up medal as well as Champions League, La Liga and Serie A titles.

The playmaker had successful spells with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Galatasaray after having graduated from Ajax's academy in 2002.

His final club was Al Gharafa in Qatar's top-flight.

For his national side he was a losing finalist at the 2010 World Cup to Spain before a last four exit to Argentina four years later. He retired from international football last year.

