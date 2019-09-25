Long wait continues as EACC probes loss of Voi Stadium funds

By PHILIP ONYANGO

By LUCY MKANYIKA

The mention of the name Ricky Solomon in the 90s would send shivers down the spines of football strikers. The former Kenyan international from Voi was a feared defender not only in Kenya but also in East Africa.

Other skilled footballers to have come from Voi are his elder brother Philip Tole, Maurice Godwin, Charles Anderson and Oliver Misengo. Today, former Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars and Muhoroni Youth striker Wycliffe Ochomo, who currently plays for Bandari, is a real menace to defenders in the Kenyan Premier League.

All these football stars from Voi have represented top Kenyan clubs in many competitions locally and abroad, but all of them honed their skills on the dusty and bumpy pitch at Moi Stadium in Voi.

Moi Stadium in Voi is has been a venue of choice for political rallies. Former Member of Parliament Basil Mwakiringo says his attempts to refurbish the stadium when he was Voi Town MP between 1997 and 2002 faled because he was in the opposition.

Mwakiringo also blames the neglect of the stadium on Taita Taveta leaders, particularly those from Voi, for total lack of interest in sports. He wants the current leadership to change that.

Local football clubs Tsavo Wild Beast FC, Ndovu Football Club, Taveta Sisal, Young Africans and Vosalo FC all use the dusty pitch for matches.

In July 2017, former governor John Mruttu launched a project aimed at upgrading the facility, just a few days to August elections.

Refurbishment of the stadium was meant to be done by Taita Taveta County government but two years later, work has not started.

There are claims that tender for the work was irregularly awarded in 2017 just before the General Election. Reports indicate that officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are probing the matter.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Nation Sport understands that the county government’s budget for the project was Sh7 million but the company contracted to do the work (Jedi Contractors) was warded a Sh94 million tender, leaving many questions unanswered.

Investigations also reveal that two separate contracts were signed with varying amounts. A tender for Sh94 million was signed on June 13, 2017 and another for Sh74.7 million signed on June 23, 2017.

The deals were exposed by a committee appointed by Governor Granton Samboja soon after he took office. The committee was tasked to investigate a number of projects undertaken by Samboja’s predecessor John Mruttu.

The stalemate has scuttled plans by local football teams to participate in National Supper League because there are no stadiums in the county that meet the standard for hosting such matches.

County executive for Youth and Sports Bigvai Mwailemi said the project will continue once the county gets clearance from EACC.

“We are waiting for clearance from EACC to start work on the facility. We have allocated Sh10 million for Phase One of the construction work in the current financial year,” he said.

"We are interested in upgrading the stadium and we have been setting aside funds for the same every financial year which we have ended up allocating to other things because of the ongoing investigations," he said.

County Football Kenya Federation chairman Javan Mwadime blamed poor infrastructure for deterioration of sports in the county.