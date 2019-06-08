Eden Hazard: What are Chelsea losing?

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Chelsea's transfer ban leaves the club unable to sign players until January 2020. And even if they could, they would face an enormous task filling the void that the Belgian will leave.

In addition to his 110 goals, he also made 91 assists for Chelsea. Eighty-five of those goals and 54 of the assists came in the Premier League - only Frank Lampard (147 goals, 90 assists) and Didier Drogba (104 goals, 55 assists) have been involved in more Blues goals in the English top flight.

Hazard was involved in almost half of all Chelsea's league goals during the 2018-19 season - 49.2% - scoring 16 times and making 15 assists as the Blues achieved their goal of a top-four finish.

His 16 goals accounted for 25.4% of Chelsea's total in the competition, while he also finished top of the league's assist chart.

"Chelsea and especially Chelsea fans will always be special to me and next season I will look for your results first," Hazard said.

"I hope that we are drawn against each other in the Champions League next season and every season so we can meet again."

Related Stories Real Madrid sign Hazard for fee that could exceed Sh19 billion

'One of Chelsea's all-time top Premier League players' - analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

This time last year, amid murmurings about a move to Real Madrid, Chelsea were convinced they could persuade Eden Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge.

However, as the season went on, it became clear the Belgian was determined to pursue his dream move to the Spanish capital.

Once it became obvious Hazard wanted out, senior executives at Chelsea determined they would work with the player to facilitate his move.

Unlike the acrimony that accompanied Diego Costa's departure 12 months ago, Hazard has never caused the club any issues.