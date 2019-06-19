  1. Home
Ingwe midfielder offered technical bench role

Wednesday June 19 2019

Bandari midfielder Fred Nkata (left) tackles AFC Leopards midfielder Edward Seda during their SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki sports ground on February 3, 2019. Bandari won 4-1. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA |

Bandari midfielder Fred Nkata (left) tackles AFC Leopards' midfielder Edward Seda during their SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki sports ground on February 3, 2019. Bandari won 4-1. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

DAVID KWALIMWA
By DAVID KWALIMWA
AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo has offered midfielder Edward Seda a role on his technical bench.

Mbungo's decision follows a move by Seda to abruptly retire from competitive football earlier this week at the age of 28.

"He is a talented player and it is a shame we will not see him in his prime. But he has something to offer and I am willing to work with him in a different capacity," explained Mbungo, who is on holiday in Rwanda.

Seda explained he's been forced to quit playing after failing to completely recover from a knee injury sustained during a league match between his club and Bandari last season.

"This is the hardest decision to make," he explained

"This injury had led me to consider my career and I have come to a conclusion that at this point I would wish to pursue other ventures."

This was Seda's second stint at the club. He also turned out for Mathare United.

