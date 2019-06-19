Ingwe midfielder offered technical bench role

By DAVID KWALIMWA

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo has offered midfielder Edward Seda a role on his technical bench.

Mbungo's decision follows a move by Seda to abruptly retire from competitive football earlier this week at the age of 28.

"He is a talented player and it is a shame we will not see him in his prime. But he has something to offer and I am willing to work with him in a different capacity," explained Mbungo, who is on holiday in Rwanda.

Seda explained he's been forced to quit playing after failing to completely recover from a knee injury sustained during a league match between his club and Bandari last season.

"This is the hardest decision to make," he explained

"This injury had led me to consider my career and I have come to a conclusion that at this point I would wish to pursue other ventures."