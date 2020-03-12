By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia striker Edwin Lavatsa is confident of regaining his form at K'Ogalo after two underwhelming seasons at Kakamega Homeboyz.

The versatile forward re-joined Gor on the last day of the January transfer window and insists he is not a spent force yet.

Lavatsa says he is training hard to regain his form that saw him feature for the national team and play professional football at Algerian side MC Alger in 2014.

Lavatsa made a mark in his first stint at K'Ogalo as a youngster between 2011 and 2013 when he won the KPL title with Gor after 18 years hiatus.

He returned to the country after parting ways with MC Alger and joined Bandari in 2016 before moving to Tusker, Mathare United and Wazito.

"I'm not a spent force neither am I past my best form as some people claim. I have not come to retire at Gor Mahia but to give my best and rediscover my form," Lavatsa said at Parklands Sports Club on Wednesday.

Since his return, he has featured as a substitute in two league matches against Nzoia Sugar and Western Stima but he is confident he will play an integral part in the remaining league matches.

"Competition is stiff in our striking force but I am giving my best so as to help Gor Mahia retain the league title. I was part of the 2013 squad that won the title after 18 years and I will be happy to be part of the team to win the fourth straight title in a row,” added Lavatsa.

Meanwhile, Gor beat 5-3 Nairobi County League side Ksport FC in a friendly match at Parklands Sports Club grounds on Wednesday.

This was part of their preparation for this weekend's Betway Cup quarter-final tie against Posta Rangers at Afraha stadium in Nakuru.