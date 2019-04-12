Eldoret Youth deflate Wazito, City Stars win

By VINCENT OPIYO

By TITUS OMINDE

Eldoret Youth on Friday shocked much-fancied Wazito 2-1 in a pulsating National Super League (NSL) encounter at a packed Eldoret Showground.

Fredrick Obala shot the hosts ahead in the sixth minute before Wazito's Joe Waithira equalised four minutes later. Anthony Chingwa’s brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box on 70 minutes is what left Wazito - who flew to and from Eldoret on the match day - stunned.

The moneybags have yet again spurned an opportunity to reclaim top spot as the promotion race gathers momentum.

They remain third on 52 points similar to joint-leaders Ushuru and Nairobi Stima who have played a game less.

“Our game plan was to defend deep, soak the pressure from our opponents and it worked well,” an elated Eldoret Youth coach George Baraza said in his post-match remarks.

“The boys were psychologically prepared for this battle because Wazito are a big team with huge financial support in this league,” added Baraza, whose charges moved to 34 points from 26 rounds.

Nairobi Stima welcome Green Commandoes in Naivasha Saturday afternoon seeking maximum points to pull away at the top.

“We are well prepared and ready for the game,” Stima coach George Owoko said adding: “The boys are motivated and the morale in camp is high. My expectation of course is to win the match.”

Stima’s closest challengers Ushuru visit tenth-placed Shabana in Kisii County.

“We create not less than eight clear cut chances in every game but our conversion rate has been poor,” admitted Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa.

“The team is looking really good and we look forward to a favourable result against Ushuru,” added Selebwa whilst calling on the vociferous home fans to turn up in numbers and roar the team to victory.

Results

Friday

Eldoret Youth 2-1 Wazito (Eldoret Showground)

Administration Police 2-2 Thika United (Camp Toyoyo grounds)

Talanta 3-1 Fortune Sacco (Camp Toyoyo grounds)

City Stars 2-1 Modern Coast Rangers (Hope Centre, Kawangware)

Coast Stima 5-2 Kangemi AllStars (Mbaraki Sports club)

Talanta 3-3 Fortune Sacco

Fixtures (All matches kick-off at 3pm)

Saturday

Shabana v Ushuru (Gusii stadium)

Nairobi Stima v Green Commandoes (Karuturi grounds)

Kisumu AllStars v Migori Youth (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)

Sunday

St Joseph Youth v Kenya Police (Afraha stadium, Nakuru)