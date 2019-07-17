Emery: Big players a priority for Arsenal

By BBC SPORT

Arsenal are trying to sign some "very big, very expensive players" this summer, says manager Unai Emery.

Several fan groups and bloggers have called for change at the club and Emery said the Gunners are being "very demanding" with their transfer targets.

They have already had bids rejected for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

"Our target is to achieve three or four players who really improve our team and our squad now," said Emery.

"We have very good players and very good young players who can progress to take and get big performances with us. Other players can come here to help us.

"We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players."

Arsenal's only summer signing so far has been Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli but they are targeting Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba - though north London rivals Tottenham are also keen on the French 18-year-old.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification, the Gunners' transfer budget is thought to be as low as £40m.

So far they have made an offer of Sh3.2 billion (£25m) for 22-year-old Scotland international Tierney, plus Sh5.1 billion (£40m) for 26-year-old Ivorian Zaha, who has four years left on his contract and is valued at about Sh10.2 billion (£80m) by Palace.

"I don't think Arsenal have actually made a bid that has come anywhere near our valuation," Palace boss Roy Hodgson told Sky Sports.