English football extends shutdown

By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

The shutdown of English football was extended until at least April 30 on Thursday after the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) held crisis meetings.

Uefa's decision to postpone Euro 2020 for 12 months earlier this week could allow games to be completed over the summer if strict restrictions of travelling and mass gatherings to halt the spread of COVID-19 are lifted in time.

"We've collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday 30 April," said a joint statement by the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, players and managers' bodies.

However, the authorities still hope to finish the season once play can be restarted rather than accepting the current standings as final or declaring the campaign null and void.

"We're united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so," added the statement.