Ochieng strikes to keep Ulinzi in the hunt

Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng' scored from the spot as the Soldiers beat Sofapaka 1-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

The goal was Ochieng's 50th in the league having found the back of the net 39 times since joining Ulinzi from Muhoroni Youth in 2015.

He scored 11 goals for the Muhoroni Youth, which he turned-out for between 2013 and 2014.

Ulinzi were awarded a penalty after Jacobs Faina fouled Ibrahim Shambi inside the box in the 69th minute and Ochieng made no mistake in placing the ball past goalkeeper Richard Aimo.

Sofapaka threatened first when Ghanaian import Jedinak Nana got past Bonaventure Muchika to deliver a low cross to Promise Chinonso but Bernard Ongoma cleared the danger.

At the half hour mark, the Soldiers came close to taking the lead when Ochieng' ran down on the left flank but his strike was easily collected by Aimo.

Five minutes to the break, Titus Achesa shot straight at the goal but Ulinzi's goalkeeper James Saruni made a comfortable save.

Aimo would then react in time to punch out a dangerous shot by Dennis Waweru, leaving the two teams level at the break.

In the second half, both teams struggled to utilise their chances to break the deadlock.

Waweru teed up Ongoma on 55 minutes, but the former AFC Leopards man's shot was only good for the woodwork.

Sofapaka almost took the lead at the hour mark but Achesa's long throw-in was punched out by Saruni for a fruitless corner kick.