alexa Euro 2020 group-stage draw - Daily Nation
Euro 2020 group-stage draw

Saturday November 30 2019

Germany's defender Marcel Halstenberg (right) celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Euro 2020 qualification match against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast on September 9, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL FAITH |

In Summary

  • Draw for the group stage of the Euro 2020 finals, to be played from June 12-July 12, made in Bucharest on Saturday:
AFP
By AFP
BUCHAREST

Draw for the group stage of the Euro 2020 finals, to be played from June 12-July 12, made in Bucharest on Saturday:

Group A

Turkey

Italy

Wales

Switzerland

Group B

Denmark

Finland

Belgium

Russia

Group C

Netherlands

Ukraine

Austria

Winner of play-off Path D or Romania should they qualify (home games in Bucharest)

Group D

England

Croatia

Winner of play-off Path C

Czech Republic

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Winner of play-off Path B

Group F

Winner of play-off Path A or Path D (if Romania win Path A)

Portugal

France

Germany

Note: Remaining four teams to qualify through Uefa Nations League play-offs in March

