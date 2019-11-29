Euro 2020 seedings and groups

By AFP

BUCHAREST

The draw for Euro 2020 takes place on Saturday in Bucharest. The complex format of the 24-team tournament, which for the first time will be staged across 12 different nations, means certain teams already know which group they will be allocated to.

Here AFP Sport lists the seedings and the draw as we know it so far, done so that qualified host nations are guaranteed to play games at home.

Pot 1: Belgium, Italy, England, Germany, Spain, Ukraine

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands, Russia

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, plus the four play-off winners

- Seedings are based on performances in qualifying

- Play-offs are split into four separate paths and will be played in March, with the winner from each path qualifying for the finals

Path A: Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland, Romania

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland

Path C: Norway, Serbia, Scotland, Israel

Path D: Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia, Kosovo

Group A: Italy (home games in Rome), Pot 2 team, Pot 3 team, Wales or Finland

Group B: Belgium, Russia (Saint Petersburg), Denmark (Copenhagen), Finland or Wales

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands (Amsterdam), Pot 3 team, Winner of play-off path D or Romania should they qualify (home games in Bucharest)

Group D: England (London), Pot 2 team, Pot 3 team, Winner of play-off Path C

Group E: Spain (Bilbao), Pot 2 team, Pot 3 team, Winner of play-off Path B

Group F: Germany (Munich), Pot 2 team, Pot 3 team, Winner of play-off Path A or Path D (if Romania win Path A)

- Play-off paths have been allocated groups to ensure host nations will play at home should they qualify