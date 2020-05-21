Kadenge: Nzoia Sugar still intact

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge has dismissed reports that the team has been disbanded, saying they will soon appoint a new coach to take charge of the club.

Kadenge told Nation Sport on Wednesday the board of the Nzoia Sugar Company, the club's sponsors, will meet soon to name the coach who will replace Collins 'Korea' Omondi who was sacked in March.

Omondi parted ways with the Bungoma-based side after a string of poor results with the team throwing away a 2-0 lead at half time to go down 3-2 to Kakamega Homeboyz in his last match in charge.

Kadenge says the team has taken almost three months to name a new coach because the board has not met to sort out the issue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have not dissolved or disbanded the team. Yes there are no training sessions and our players are staying safe at home as we also wait for the fate of the league to be decided by the relevant bodies," said Kadenge, son of the late legendary Kenyan footballer Joe Kadenge.

"We will soon name our new coach and our fans shouldn't be worried at all. It has taken time but we shall give the job to a qualified coach who can lead the team to success next season," added Kadenge.

Advertisement

After the exit of Omondi, Nzoia was left under the tutelage of assistant coach Sylvester Murukurwa and goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura in an acting capacity.

The team will have narrowly survived relegation if the current table standings or half season table will be used to end the season.

KPL is yet to pronounce itself on the fate of this season even though it challenged Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) decision to prematurely end the league before the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

Chemelil Sugar also challenged the FKF decision which declared Gor Mahia as champions. The ruling on the case will be made on May 26 while the league was scheduled at the start of the season to end this Sunday.

Nzoia were 15th on the KPL log with 13 points after playing 22 games this season at the time the league was halted after the government banned social gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

As of Wednesday, Kenya had recorded 1,029 cases according to the Ministry of Health.