Everton begin preps ahead of Sharks match

Everton have commenced preparations ahead of Sunday's friendly against Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi.

This clash is set for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and organisers SportPesa were by Monday evening yet to release the English Premier League side's itinerary.

Nevertheless, Everton players resumed pre-season training Monday morning following a month-long break following the end of the 2018/2019 English Premier League season.

Photos posted on the club's social media pages show the excited squad - including England international Theo Walcott, walking towards the Finch Farm's training grounds in Liverpool.

"It's been a while, glad to be back. I am looking forward to pre-season and what the season ahead brings," defender Mason Holgate explained in a brief message posted on Twitter.

And in a related development, Sharks also continued their preps at the team's Utalii grounds training base along Thika road.

The club has also announced former AFC Leopards midfielder Ezekiel Seda as its new senior team assistant coach.

"Seda shall deputise coach William (Muluhya) in what is his first managerial role. We look forward to his contribution to the project at our club."

Sunday will be the third meeting between Everton and a Kenyan club.

The other two meetings, both versus Gor Mahia, ended in 2-1 and 4-0 victories for the English side.

Star players including Leighton Baines, Yerry Mina, Ademola Lookman, Maarten Stekelenburg and new signing Andre Gomes are expected to make the trip to Nairobi, a first by an EPL club in two and a half decades.