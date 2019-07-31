alexa EPL side closing in on Juventus forward - Daily Nation
EPL side closing in on Juventus forward

Wednesday July 31 2019

Juventus' Italian forward Moise Kean (centre) celebrates after scoring past AC Milan's Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina (left) during their Italian Serie A match on April 6, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. PHOTO | ISABELLA BONOTTO |

  • The Italian, 19, has been linked with a move to Goodison Park for up to £36m, with manager Marco Silva reportedly wanting five new players before the transfer deadline on August 8
  • The Toffees have sold midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris St-Germain for about £30m, as well as winger Ademola Lookman to RB Leipzig for £16m
BBC SPORT
Everton are closing in on a deal to sign Juventus forward Moise Kean.

The Italian, 19, has been linked with a move to Goodison Park for up to £36m, with manager Marco Silva reportedly wanting five new players before the transfer deadline on August 8.

Kean has scored eight times in 21 games for Juve, who he joined aged 10, and has two goals in three Italy matches.

Everton's record signing is midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, who arrived from Swansea for £45m in 2017.

The Toffees have sold midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris St-Germain for about £30m, as well as winger Ademola Lookman to RB Leipzig for £16m.

Silva has made three signings so far this summer.

Andre Gomes has made his move from Barcelona permanent for over £22m, fellow midfielder Fabian Delph has joined from Manchester City for up to £10m and goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has also arrived.

