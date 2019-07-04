Everton legends back Sharks to shine in friendly tie

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Everton legend Leon Osman expects a lively encounter when the Liverpool-based team and Kariobangi Sharks meet this weekend.

The English Premier League side is expected in Nairobi Friday night in a historic trip, whose highlight is Sunday's highly billed pre-season friendly against the high-flying SportPesa Premier League club at the 60,000 seater Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday from 4pm.

Other activities lined up during this visit by the popular Merseyside club in Nairobi include a donation of used uniforms and merchandise to underprivileged teams through under the Kits for Africa initiative, plus the launch of an Everton fans club in Nairobi.

Thirty-eight-year-old Osman enjoyed a 16-year stint for Everton up until 2016 as an attacking midfielder, scoring 43-goals in 352 appearances and winning a runners-up medal in the FA Cup during the 2008/2009 season.

"It should be a very lively game even though we (Everton) just started pre-season training on Monday," said Osman during Thursday's press briefing.

"The (visiting) squad is not announced yet but we have some first-team players available including new signing Andre Gomes who is coming in from Barcelona. We also have some talented lads who should get an opportunity to play. From what I have heard Sharks have a young and talented squad so this is a game watch watching."

Osman's sentiments were echoed by fellow former Everton player Steven Pieenar, also an ex-South Africa international who's now retired.

He said: "I watched Sharks in Tanzania (during the SportPesa Cup) and they are a side with a lot of positive energy and a team that tries to play football in an attractive way. That's partly why I am excited about Sunday's match."

And in a related development, match organisers SportPesa have unveiled a range of activities on the day of the match including entertainment which will be dished out to the expected sell out crowd by a host of local and international artists under the close supervision of popular disc jockey Kris Darling.

"It will be a family fun day with those of entertainment and I want to invited to Kasarani as early as 10am to have fun," explained SportPesa Chief Marketing Officer Kelvin Twissa.

SportPesa's head of security Lt. Col (Rtd) Matthews Waria and Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani have also assured Kenyans of their security with dozens of personnel from various departments and fields set to be deployed.