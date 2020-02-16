By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gaming company SportPesa has suffered another setback with English Premier League side Everton announcing they will end their partnership.

"Everton Football Club will end its partnership agreement with SportPesa at the end of the current season," reads a statement in the club's portal.

SportPesa has been Everton's main partner since 2017. The club has also revealed that the company has agreed to the termination of the contract.

"The agreement has been reached following a comprehensive review by the club of its commercial strategy in line with its vision and future growth plans," the statement adds.

A club spokesperson thanked sportpesa for their support. "This has been a difficult decision but one that allows us to best deliver on our commercial plan and to grasp the new opportunities now open to us. Everton would like to thank SportPesa for all of the work that has been done together.

Our partnership has seen our first team visit Africa on two occasions, as well as former players and club staff take part in numerous activations in the region. This has allowed us to grow our own footprint in Africa and further strengthen our brand."

