Ex-Leopards coach joins Yanga

Former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael on Thursday said he is excited about the prospect of working with Tanzanian giant Yanga SC.

The Belgian jouneyman told Nation Sport that he is looking forward to enjoying his time in Tanzania.

“I am traveling to Tanzania to finalize everything and my hope is it works out. Let’s how this adventure pans out but I am ready for it,” Eymael said.

Ynaga, fifth on the Tanzanian Premier League standings on 25 points, took to their official Instagram account to announce the development.

“Welcome to Tanzania, welcome to Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael from Belgium,” the club captioned the coach’s photo.

He replaces club legend Boniface Mkwasa who had been appointed on interim basis in November in place of the sacked Mwinyi Zahara. Mkwasa is expected to be retained by the club but on a different capacity.

Mkwasa was named the league’s coach of the month - December after masterminding five wins and two draws in the seven matches the club played in December.