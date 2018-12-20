Ex-Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic unveiled at PSL side

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Nikola Kavazovic has officially dumped AFC Leopards after less than one month in charge.

As expected, the Serbian was on Thursday unveiled at Free State Stars on a two-and-a-half years deal.

"We really took our time in searching for the new coach, we made sure we chose the right man for the job," said Free State Stars General Manager Rantsi Mokoena.

"The coach brings vast experience to our league, having coached Botswana's Township Rollers and recently for the first time in their history, Rollers qualified for the Champions League."

Kavazovic was unveiled at Leopards on November 2. He came in with a rich history of having won the league title in Botswana with Township Rollers.

He also helped the club qualify for the group stage of the prestigious Caf Champions League for the first time in its history.

The European coach would, however, walk out on the club on December 1, telling Nation Sport at the time he was heading back to his native Serbia to "attend to a sick relative."

Soon thereafter, he was involved in an ugly spat with a senior club official on Twitter forcing him to deactivate his social media account. Now he's gone.