Ex Gor coach lands job in Botswana

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former Gor Mahia tactician Frank Nuttall has been appointed as the head coach of Botswana top-tier side Township Rollers.

Rumours of his imminent appointment started doing rounds after he was spotted at the National Stadium in Gaberone last weekend with some of the club’s officials.

The club has now confirmed his appointment via Twitter after their 3-1 win over Notwane in a league match played on Tuesday in Gaborone.

“Township Rollers Football Club has agreed terms with British coach Frank Nuttall, who has been appointed to the vacant post of head coach for a six month period, with an option for renewal,” the club tweeted.

Nuttall takes over from Thabo Motang who has been the stand-in coach at the club.

He left Gor Mahia in 2016 to join Zamalek as an assistant coach. He was to later join Hearts of Oak in Ghana in 2017 and Sudanese side El Hilal Ol Obeid but he has been clubless since leaving the latter in 2018.

He was also linked with the vacant Zambian national team job.