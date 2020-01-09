Ex-Harambee Stars midfielder joins City Stars

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former Kenyan international midfielder Peter “Pinchez” Opiyo has joined National Super League (NSL) leaders Nairobi City Stars.

City Stars CEO Patrick Korir told Nation Sport that the experienced midfielder has penned an 18-month contract with the promotion-chasing side.

“We are delighted to have him on board as he adds an undoubted quality into the team. Our plan is to have a strong team once we get into the KPL and that informs the type of signings we are making,” Korir said.

The former Tusker, Thika United and AFC Leopards midfielder has been club-less since parting ways with Finnish side SJK mid last year.

Korir also said they have also signed former AFC Leopards forward Aziz Okaka on an 18-month contract and are currently shopping for a goalkeeper, central defender and a striker.

City Stars are currently at the top of the second-tier standings with 43 points from 18 matches and take on Shabana at the Gusii Stadium on Saturday afternoon.