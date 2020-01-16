Ex Ingwe striker joins City Stars

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former AFC Leopards striker Ezekiel Odera is among the four new players confirmed at National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars.

Odera joins on a two-and-a half year deal from KCB after his loan spell from Ingwe ended and is joined by former Kenyan international Peter “Pinchez” Opiyo, who signed for the NSL moneybags last week.

Also joining the club is Aziz Okaka from Sony Sugar and goalkeeper Jacob Osano from Nairobi Stima.

“Our target is to have a strong team going forward as we don’t wish to start rebuilding the team once we are in the Kenyan Premier League,” Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir told Nation Sport on Thursday.

At the same time, Nahashon Thiongo and Cornelius Mwangi have officially left the club.

City Stars arrivals

1. Peter Opiyo - FK Altyn Asyr Turkmenistan. Midfielder

2. Aziz Okaka - Sony Sugar - Winger

3. Jacob Osano - Nairobi Stima - Goalkeeper

4. Ezekiel Odera - After loan end at KCB from AFC Leopards

Departures

1. Nahashon Thiongo - Winger