By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

The Sports Dispute Tribunal on Friday awarded former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson Sh55 million for unlawful dismissal.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has confirmed the development, which comes barely a fortnight after another former Stars coach Adel Amrouche was awarded Sh108 for unfair dismissal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"We will appeal that ruling," he said during an interview with Citizen TV.

Scotsman Williamson, formerly Gor Mahia and Uganda Cranes coach, was fired by Mwendwa a week after the FKF boss assumed office in 2016.

The trainer rushed to court in protest and this case has been ongoing since.

"We have an issue with the way Williamson handled his duties. He had been paid Sh15 million by the former office but there's no record. All of that he says he was paid in cash," Mwendwa said.