Ex-Kenya team manager backs Migne’s selection

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Former Harambee Stars team manager Edward Oduor believes current Kenya coach Sabastian Migne has selected the best players available on merit and wants Kenyan to rally behind the team.

Oduor predicted the team will perform beyond expectations at the Africa Cup of Nations that begins on Friday in Egypt.

Oduor, who is the Bandari Football Club chief executive officer said he was particular happy that Migne had a bigger number of local players in the team.

He said Migne has selected his players based on their form and not hearsay as has been the case before when Harambee Stars coaches over relied on foreign players, most of whom were not even active at their clubs.

“I think the Harambee Stars squad as currently constituted is good because the national coach took his time to watch most of the SportPesa Premier League matches at different venues especially in the city thus forming his opinion on the players he thought would do duty for the country based on his philosophy," Oduor said.

According to Oduor, the coach could have done better by discovering even new talents if resources were availed to him to transverse the country to identify and pick talents.

Oduor said people should stop blaming coach Migne for his selection and instead spare that energy for supporting the team when action finally kicks off this week. He said all the players included were part of the Harambee Stars qualification campaign and played a role in ensuring that the team made it to the African finals.

Oduor, who served as Harambee Stars team manager for close to a decade, was impressed by the government’s support of Sh240 million to prepare the team for the Afcon.