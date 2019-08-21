Ex-Liverpool striker completes Turkey move

By AFP

ANKARA, TURKEY

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has joined Trabzonspor on a three-year contract, the Turkish club announced on Wednesday.

"We have agreed a three-year deal with a one-year option for the professional footballer Daniel Sturridge," Trabzonspor said in a statement.

The outfit based in the northern Turkish city of Trabzon did not give further details of the transfer.

Sturridge, a 26-time England international left European champions Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June.

In July, the 29-year-old had been fined Sh9 million ($91,000) and suspended for six weeks for breaching betting rules.