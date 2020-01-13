Ex- Sharks striker released by Asante Kotoko
Former Kariobangi Sharks striker George Abege has been released by Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.
The Ugandan international joined the club on a three-year deal mid-last year, but found the going tough at the club. He scored a couple of goals in friendlies, but failed to cement his position in the team.
"He has been released due to non-performance. He really never got to settle at the club and it was just a matter of time before he left the club. The club and player have agreed to terminate the contract," a source revealed.
Kotoko tried to offer out the player on loan to a number of clubs notably King Feisak and Techiman, but they rejected him.
He was reportedly one of the highest-earning players in the Ghanaian Premier League.
The club earlier today announced the capture of highly-rated forward William Opuku Mensah.