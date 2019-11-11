Ex-Tanzanian football chief get 10-year ban

By AFP

More by this Author

LAUSANNE

The former president of Tanzania's football association Jamal Emil Malinzi was suspended by Fifa on Monday from all activities related to the sport for a decade after he was found guilty of financial embezzlement.

Malinzi was a former member of Fifa's disciplinary committee, and was head of the Tanzanian federation between 2013 and 2017.

He admitted misappropriation of funds from Fifa, the African Confederation and his national federation and was fined 455,700 euros ($503,000).

The governing body sent their Financial Governance team to Tanzania in April where they set up an entire new financial management team.

The move was part of Fifa's Forward Development Programme which included establishing document filing systems and accounting software.

Advertisement