Ex-FKF CEO Muthomi now threatens to sue Sofapaka

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive (CEO) Robert Muthomi has threatened to sue Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa for "tainting his name."

Muthomi told Nation Sport on Tuesday moments after after FKF's Disciplinary Committee cleared him of any wrongdoing in a case he was accused of abusing his office.

"I have asked my lawyers to look into it," he told Nation Sport.

"I reserve my rights to the action and this (taking legal action) could go further in helping me clear my name."

Muthomi was forced to step aside as the federation's CEO in July and has since been under investigation after Kalekwa accused him of attempting to aid Harambee Stars striker John Avire to terminate his contract with Sofapaka and travel to Egypt to sign a deal with Tanta FC.

These allegations stem from a letter written by Muthomi in his position as an employee of the federation to Egypt Embassy in Nairobi, in which he requested the foreign mission to secure Avire and his 'agent' to travel to Cairo to watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as 'fans'.

DON'T WANT THE JOB

But the Disciplinary Committee, led by chair Bernard Murunga, Lydia Mokaya and Dorothy Jemator ruled that there was no sufficient evidence to nail him.

"Having considered all evidence laid before it, the Committee is of the view that in the broad sense there was insufficient adduce evidence to the effect that the Respondent (Muthomi) abused his office. The decision of the Committee is unanimous," the ruling states.