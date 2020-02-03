FIFA's African governance assignment over for Samoura

By AFP

PARIS

Fatma Samoura's Fifa assignment to lay the groundwork for better governance of football on the African continent has come to a close, the game's world governing body said on Sunday.

In a joint deal with the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Samoura, the Fifa secretary general from Senegal, supervised a research operation into better practice whose findings were presented in Rabat at a congress held over the weekend.

"Fifa is satisfied that the joint effort made with Caf was done and delivered," a statement said on Sunday.

Samoura held the position of Fifa General Delegate for Africa from August last year, but will now return to her former role.

A reform package for African football was proposed at the congress on Saturday where it was proposed to stage the Africa Cup of Nations every four years, instead of every two.

Fifa chief Gianni Infantino also told African football's 54 member associations that he wanted new stadiums in every member state and had earmarked $1 billion to finance the ambitious program.