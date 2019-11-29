alexa FKF Cup dates released - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

FKF Cup dates released

Friday November 29 2019

Bandari captain Felly Mulumba leads teammates in celebration after lifting the SportPesa Shield after beating Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in the final at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 2, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Bandari captain Felly Mulumba leads teammates in celebration after lifting the SportPesa Shield after beating Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in the final at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 2, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Bandari is the reigning champion of the domestic cup.
  • Winner of the tournament earn a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Advertisement
 
JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
More by this Author

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, formerly SportPesa Shield Cup will kick-off the weekend of January 18 and 19, 2020 the federation has announced.

The draw will be conducted early January and will be followed up by the first, second and third round.

The quarterfinals are set to be played on April 11 and 12, 2020, semi-finals on May 9 and 10, while the final will be on May 31 the same year.

The participation fee for the tournament is Sh30,000 and should be paid by Friday, December 20. Bandari is the reigning champion of the domestic cup.

Winner of the tournament earn a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Advertisement