FKF Electoral Board chair aims for genuine polls

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Kentice Libutsuli Tikolo’s love for sports saw her play hockey, basketball, volleyball and lawn tennis as well as feature in the sprints on the track. She has been involved in sports in various capacities at the Kenyan Premier League sides AFC Leopards and Wazito FC, in the Beyond Zero Marathon and in the Football Kenya Federation elections. The 56-year-old former Loreto Limuru, Alliance Girls High, Kenyatta University and University of Stirling (Scotland) student shared her story with Geoffrey Anene recently.

What inspired you into sports?

I have always loved sports. I played hockey in school (1977 – 1983) and in university (1984 – 1988) and for Goan Institute in 1988, basketball (1981 - 1982), volleyball (1978 - 1983) and lawn tennis (1977 – 1980). I participated in national tennis tournaments too. I was also a sprinter (1977 – 1980); doing 200 metres as well as long jump. I represented my school up to national level.

I was in hockey. Sports are an excellent build up for personal discipline, besides being a source of livelihood.

My involvement with Wazito Football Club was largely fuelled by this belief. I think we are downplaying the possibility of sports as an incredible industry, and a source of branding for the country and individuals.

I remember visiting a relative in Cairo, Egypt, in 1996 and watched the admirable Zamalek Football Club age-group training programme at their magnificent stadium in Cairo. I felt the need to have a similar programme in Kenya. That’s the foundation on which the Wazito strategy was built, with significant input from a youthful, professional board of directors that contributed selflessly to ensure the club was able to attract a sponsor.

How was your experience at Wazito FC?

Excellent. We built up the team from scratch in 2010. We purposed to build a professional outfit that would eventually attract sponsorship. We developed the brand, including the logo, livery, personal development for the players and the management, and professionalism.

Wazito defender Dennis Ng'ang'a (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Kenyan Premier League match against Zoo at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 1, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Many top positions in sports organisations in Kenya, and even globally, are held by men. What is your comment?

This is not unique to sports, although it’s more pronounced. For a long time sports – perhaps because of the energy expended in management – has mainly been identified with men. Yet, management requires totally different skills, not physical strength. More women need to be involved in sports management. We can do it!

How did you feel when you were appointed the chair of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board on February 3?

I was humbled. It is a great honour. I look forward to making a positive difference.

What challenges did you encounter as you prepared for the elections?

The first challenge was setting up the election timetable within the Fifa deadline of March 30, 2020. The time was short, we only had three days to do this. That meant having rules and regulations quickly to ensure we got it right. We then quickly replaced the draft rules that we found on the website. We needed to send a clear message to stakeholders about our commitment to transparency.

Did you encounter any challenges during or after the elections?

Right from the beginning we had to race against time because we had tight time lines. However, because we ensured transparency at every step, we received support from the stakeholders. This was extremely helpful in ensuring a smooth election. We received messages from some of the losers who conceded defeat and gave the thumbs up to the process.

How did you feel when the elections were nullified?

The law is the law. We will abide with the outcome. We made that clear from the beginning. Our role is to support football by ensuring free and fair elections.

In your own assessment, were the elections held according to the rules or do you think you missed some steps?

The exercise was done according to the laid down process. If not, we would have had petitions.

Why do you think the FKF elections are hotly-contested?

The leadership positions are for a sport that has international following. Naturally, that would attract many contestants.

What could have done differently during the revoked elections?

We could have developed clear manuals and procedures if we had time. We developed them on the go.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa (centre) addresses a press conference at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on march 17, 2020 moments after the Sports Disputes Tribunal asked Fifa to form a normalisation committee to help organise elections. With him are his deputy Doris Petra (left) and the federation's general secretary Barry Otieno. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA |

What remedy would you prescribe to FKF so that future elections are not challenged or nullified?

It is critical that all stakeholders respect the FKF constitution once it is aligned to all the relevant laws, and goes through the necessary processes. We should all be focused on leaving the game better than we found it.

Which areas of the FKF constitution need to be re-looked at?

All the areas of contention that were brought up before the Sports Dispute Tribunal need to be discussed and agreed upon in line with the federation’s constitution. And the FKF constitution should be aligned with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and International Federation of Football Associations (Fifa) laws. Otherwise, we shall continue to see these contentions.

Where do we go from here regarding the elections?

We will wait for the final ruling and comply with the outcome.

How much did the elections you conducted cost?

The electoral secretariat/management is in charge of the budget. The board provides the standards required, and ensures compliance.

What lessons have you learnt from being the chair of FKF Electoral Board?

Having colleagues who are professional in their approach has made my work easy. Each of them pulls their weight to ensure efficiency in decision-making so as to execute our mandate. The secretariat has also been very supportive and efficient.

Has the board started receiving nominations for fresh elections? Are there other contenders looking to challenge the incumbent Nick Mwendwa? Former football chiefs Sam Nyamweya, Nicholas Musonye and Alex ole Magelo have been linked to the election.

Until the ruling is made, we have no basis for laying out guidelines for the elections. Nomination procedures have yet to be announced.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa (right) presents his nomination papers to FKF Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo at Kandanda House, Kasarani in Nairobi on February 22, 2020. PHOTO | POOL |

Apart from Wazito and FKF, which other sporting organisation have you worked for?

I provided administrative support to my former boss, the late Francis Chahonyo, when he was the chairman of Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards.

Your spouse Tom Tikolo is a Kenyan cricket legend. How has he influenced your involvement is sports?

As I had mentioned earlier, I was involved in sports right from school. I have always been a sports enthusiast. Perhaps, that shaped my choice of a sporting spouse. We are a truly sporting family.

Who else in your family is taking part in sports?

My father did. He trained as a sports teacher at the Kenyatta University College and played in the Gossage Cup with the late football legend Joe Kadenge. Our eldest son, Jeffrey Tikolo, is an ardent footballer. He has consecutively won the footballer of the year title/most valuable player in the league, for his university at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. Our younger son, Immanuel, is also a passionate footballer.

What is your highest moment?

When First Lady Margaret Kenyatta crossed the finishing line and ran into the arms of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s during the First Lady’s Half Marathon in 2014. Beyond Zero was my concept, built together with some great communication professionals.

President Uhuru Kenyatta shares a moment with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (left) and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on March 10, 2019 during Beyond Zero Half Marathon in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENISH ONSONGO |

What’s your lowest moment?

When Wazito was relegated from the Kenyan Premier League to the National Super League due to the lack of a sponsor. All our hard work went down the drain. It was painful.

What advice do you have for sports administrators in Kenya?

Let’s do the right thing. The future of our children depends on our sincerity of service.

Your advice to Kenyans during this coronavirus pandemic

Patience is a virtue. Even this will come to pass!

Are you involved in sports full-time or you have another job?