FKF Electoral Board defends decision to go on with polls

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has defended its decision to carry on with the counties election on Saturday despite a pending ruling at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (STD) that has the potential to quash the whole process.

The FKF Electoral Board has said there is no injunction to that effect and the elections will go on as planned.

Delegates from nine regions will go to the polls on Saturday starting 9am to 5pm to elect their respective new officials.

The regions are Trans-Nzoia, Turkana, Nairobi West, Kisii, Nyamira, Nyeri, Garissa, Kisumu and Kwale.

The elections will not take place in 39 other regions, as the candidates are unopposed.

The positions under contention are chairperson, vice-chairperson, secretary, treasurer, woman representative and youth representative.

Addressing the press at Goal Project in Kasarani, Nairobi on Friday, FKF Electoral Board Chair Kentice Tikolo said that they are guided by March 30 deadline set by Fifa.

“Our benchmark is the Fifa deadline which states that Kenya must have its election by March 30, failure to which we are kicked out of Fifa. That is what is guiding this process but we will abide by the STD ruling when it does come out. So far we have not been barred from continuing with the elections,” said Tikolo.

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, who is seeking to challenge incumbent Nick Mwenda, on Thursday saw his request for the elections to be postponed until the STD ruling turned down by the FKF Electoral Board.

In the matter before STD chairman John Ohaga, FKF is seeking for orders to force the Sports Registrar to accept the results of the county and national elections.