FKF: Stars bonuses were not factored in budget sent to ministry

Football Kenya Federation has provided a lengthy explanation as to why national football team players are yet to get their winning bonuses following Kenya’s 3-2 win against Tanzania at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

On Saturday, the federation clarified that it had not factored in the money meant for paying bonuses in the budget it presented to the government prior to the tournament.

And in a separate interview with Nation Sport, FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno clarified that his office is yet to receive the Sh31.5 million that had been promised to all teams that would finish in third place at the group stage of 2019 Afcon by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

“The only money we received from Caf was Sh26 million and, just like the money we got from (gaming company) Betin as sponsorship, we used it to cater for our operational costs. Those monies were not meant for the national teams. If we used all the money we get on the national teams, we would have very little to pay our bills and meet our other administrative costs. We are yet to receive any more money from Caf,” said Otieno.

In a statement, Otieno said the federation sent numerous letters to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed reminding her of the ministry’s agreement to pay the national team players Sh10 million for every win recorded during the tournament played in Egypt.

However, Otieno did not provide any proof as to whether or not Amina received the said letters, or what her response was.

“It is a standard practice that preparatory budgets factor in costs attributable to the preparation and maintenance of the team, including the players allowances in the build-up and during the tournament. In this context, Football Kenya Federation wishes to state that match bonuses and athletes rewards for exemplary performances are not factored in in the preparation budgets.

“To this end, two days to the commencement of the 2019 Afcon tournament, the federation proactively informed the Ministry of Sports, in a letter dated June 19, 2019, of its agreement with Harambee Stars players and members of the technical bench on a Sh10 million bonus for every win and requested for the Ministry’s concurrence and approval of the same.

“Following Harambee Stars 3-2 win over Tanzania, the federation on July 9, 2019 wrote a reminder to the Ministry of Sports requesting that Sh10 million be advanced towards the payment of the match bonus as had been communicated.

“In light of the aforementioned, the federation without prejudice or malice wishes to state that the Sh10 million win bonus against Tanzania is yet to be received from the Ministry and/or paid to all players and members of the Technical bench,” the statement read in part.

On Friday, Sports CS Mohamed said that the ministry would not spend a single shilling more to settle any bills accrued from 2019 Afcon since a budget of Sh244 million had already been approved and disbursed for that same purpose.

This begs the question, who is fooling who?

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya has also weighed in on the matter, saying that it was time the federation provided tangible answers to Kenyans about their expenditure of public resources.

“It is a shame that players who sacrificed their energies to represent the country, leaving their families behind are yet to be paid yet the federation had all the money to airlift and pay its NEC and branch officials per diem while in Egypt.