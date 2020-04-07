FKF NEC members trash talks of a normalisation committee

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee members have rubbished calls for the formation of a normalisation committee to manage the sport in the country.

This as they expressed concerns that a ban from world governing football body, Fifa, which could be occasioned by the current standoff on the FKF elections, could be detrimental to the development of Kenyan football.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal, in its ruling on March 17, 2020, cancelled the national elections that had been scheduled for March 27, 2020. The Tribunal also ended the term of office for the Executive Committee members, and requested Fifa to form a normalisation committee, to among other things, handle the daily affairs of the federation.

Fifa reinstated the NEC, and asserted that Kenya’s case did not meet the threshold for the formation of a normalisation committee.

According to David Njoroge, who represents Central region, the current standoff does not mean good to the "real football stakeholders", who could be most affected in case of a ban.

“We have witnessed stability in the past four years, so talks of a normalisation committee are far-fetched,” said Njoroge.

“The real football stakeholders, who we represent, are players, coaches, referees, and club officials. Any decisions made should be in the best interests of these people,” added Njoroge.

Nairobi’s Chris Amimo concurred that the current situation in Kenyan football does not warrant a normalisation committee.

Raphael Mwalungo, the out-going Coast executive member, said normalisation committees are only put in place in a situation where there are either two leagues or two federations, something he says Kenya is far from.

“I have been in football management since 1992 and in my opinion, those going to court have personal interests and not the interests of the real football stakeholders at heart,” said Mwalungo.

“We have had no wrangles and no friction in the past four years and so we don’t have a need for such a normalization committee as those going to courts wish,” he said.

Eastern executive member Murithi Nabea said their opponents are not keen on elections, and only have their personal interests at heart.

“Those going to court are not interested in competing but want to create a crisis that doesn’t exist. We have had a stable federation in the past four years, and it is unfortunate that a few people want to roll us back,” he said.

Among other NEC members who threw their weight behind this stance are Western region NEC member Tony Kweya, who asserted that those calling for a normalisation committee have no interest of football at heart.