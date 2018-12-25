FKF bans 'Monaco FC' and four players in Lamu

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Lamu sub-branch has slapped a three-year ban on Monaco FC for causing chaos at the end of this year’s Maulid Cup tournament final match against Deep Sea FC at Twaifu ground.

FKF North Coast branch chairman Fuad Ali Adi said that the sub-branch has also banned four players for the same period for "roughing up the referee."

“I support the decision to ban the team and four players to serve as a lesson to other teams and players,” said the FKF North Coast branch boss.

He accused the Monaco players and their fans of causing chaos after losing 4-1 to Deep Sea in the final match watched by a capacity crowd.

"Our branch will also discuss the conduct of Monaco FC and the four players and might take further action because we can’t accept indiscipline. We want all fans attending matches to return home safely."

All players excluding the four who were banned are allowed to join any club of their choice.

There was drama at the Twaifu Grounds in Lamu town on December 6 when police were forced to launch teargas canisters to disperse rowdy football fans who went rogue after the match.