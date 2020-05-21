By NATION CORRESPONDENT

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa was on Thursday questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Mwendwa and FKF general secretary Barry Otieno were unavailable for comment when contacted, but varied sources confirm the football boss arrived at the Kiambu Road based DCI offices at 9am.

He is expected to respond to inquiries touching on how the federation spent Sh244 million allocated by the government to prepare Harambee Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mwendwa, who was voted into office in 2016, is also on the spot over a Sh4 million invoice the federation reportedly sent to the Ministry of Sports in the run up to Harambee Stars 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification match against Egypt in Alexandria last November.