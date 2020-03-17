alexa FKF boss Nick speaks after Tribunal ruling - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

FKF boss Nick speaks after Tribunal ruling

Tuesday March 17 2020

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa (centre) addresses a press conference at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on march 17, 2020 moments after the Sports Disputes Tribunal asked Fifa to form a normalisation committee to help organise elections. With him are his deputy Doris Petra (left) and the federation's general secretary Barry Otieno. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA |

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa (centre) addresses a press conference at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on march 17, 2020 moments after the Sports Disputes Tribunal asked Fifa to form a normalisation committee to help organise elections. With him are his deputy Doris Petra (left) and the federation's general secretary Barry Otieno. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Mwendwa said he hopes the Tribunal will "also agree with what Fifa decides."
  • Mwendwa said he expects Fifa to deliver its decision on the ruling in two weeks time.
Advertisement
 
DAVID KWALIMWA
By DAVID KWALIMWA
More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa on Tuesday evening came out guns blazing after the Sports Dispute Tribunal nullified the ongoing elections and asked Fifa to constitute a normalisation committee to oversee new polls.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel in a press conference hurriedly convened Tuesday evening, Mwendwa said he hopes the Tribunal will "also agree with what Fifa decides."

Mwendwa said he expects Fifa to deliver its decision on the ruling in two days' time.

Mwendwa also said the Tribunal's decisions are risky and will keep encouraging people to continue going to court.

"We are still determined to conclude the elections before March 30 as per Fifa's directive."

Mwendwa, who was flanked by his deputy Doris Petra and the federation's general-secretary Barry Otieno, said John Ohaga's ruling looked like it had been reached at as an after thought.

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement