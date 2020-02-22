FKF chief Mwendwa presents poll nomination papers

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has asked the Sports Registrar to let the federation to conduct its county and national elections.

Mwendwa spoke on Saturday at the federation's headquarters at Kasarani, in Nairobi, after presenting his nomination papers to FKF's Electoral Board to seek a second four-year term in office.

A bullish Mwendwa also insisted he was confident of triumphing in the polls slated for next month even if the "exercise is repeated 10 times."

The initial polls slated for last December were cancelled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) over irregularities in the Electoral Board and a lack of public participation in the exercise.

But all his opponents namely Sam Nyamweya, Lordvick Aduda and Sam Mburu kept off, indicating the electoral process and laws were skewed in favour of the incumbent.

Mwendwa dragged the Registrar Rose Wasike to the SDT in a contest over which set of rules should spearhead the county and national elections on the 14th and 26th of March.

"I am confident we will win the court case," he stated.

"Fifa has insisted we use the FKF constitution to conduct our elections. Not the Sports Act. The Sports Act also states we must use our constitution."

"My problem is the Registrar asked we register interim county officials and I have refused. I want to register elected officials. She is also suggesting only 21 registered football clubs are eligible to vote whereas we have 6000 teams which have been playing football regularly."

Mwendwa also hit out at his opponents, suggesting they have expired ideas and have nothing to add on the development of football.

"Those are noise makers who hang around courts, but will never come to the ballot for a contest. That is why I am confident of winning this election even if it is held ten times."

The 40-year-old IT specialist has elected to retain the federation's deputy president Doris Petra as his running mate.

His nomination papers suggested he had been endorsed by all the 20 FKF branches countrywide, which if approved by the Electoral Board, would mean any other interested candidate has been locked out of the race by the virtue of a lack of endorsement from atleast five branches as is required by the FKF election laws.

Besides, Mwendwa was endorsed by 12 of the 18 Kenyan Premier league clubs. He also submitted a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations plus a clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mwendwa's predecessor Sam Nyamweya, Gor Mahia Chief Executive Lordvick Aduda and businessman Sam Mburu are among candidates expected to challenge Mwendwa after Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga bolted out.