FKF delegates adopt electoral code

The controversial Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Code was on Tuesday passed and adopted during a Special General Meeting paving way for elections to be held by the end of March.

In the meeting at Nairobi's Safari Park hotel, the names of the newly constituted election board comprising of five personalities were also passed after garnering 68 votes, though Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards officials abstained.

The Electoral code was on the other hand adopted after being voted by 72 delegates.

The board consists of communication expert Kentice Tikolo, sports management consultant at Fifa, Patrick Onyango, sports commentator Ali Hassan Kauleni and former referee Alfred Ndinya.

Others are Samuel Karanja, Rachel Muthoga, Elaine Mbugua and Andrew Mudibo.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa praised the new development, clarifying that the new board members will meet on Monday to decide on its leadership, before deciding on the new date of elections.

"Elections are likely to be held by the end of March and I challenge all wishing to contest for various positions to come on board and prepare for the exercise.

Some have gone to court on this issue but we are determined to have elections since we have followed the due process as stipulated by the law and last year's judgement," said Mwendwa.