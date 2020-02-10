FKF drags Sports Registrar to tribunal

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) in a bid to interpret sections of the Sports Act ahead of the county and national elections, Nation Sport has established.

The petition was filed last week at the NSSF building-based SDT, and chairman John Ohaga consequently directed that all interested parties be served.

"The petitioner shall within five days hereof take out an advertisement in one daily newspaper with wide circulation within the Republic of Kenya notifying interested parties of this institution of the Petition and prayers sought and the details of this petition," Ohaga's orders dated February 4 reads in part.

Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike is listed as the respondent.

Wasike has in the past expressed reservations with this electioneering process and in December penned a letter to FKF president Nick Mwendwa requesting the process be postponed.

"It is not proper for Football Kenya Federation to hold elections for County Sports Associations that have not registered in my office and also use non-existent County Sports Associations to vote in officials of Football Kenya Federation," read the Registrar's letter in part.

FKF ignored the directive only for Ohaga to nullify and cancel the polls but ordered Mwendwa remains in office until fresh elections are held.

Later, Ohaga, Wasike, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, Mwendwa and FKF secretary-general Barry Otieno met Fifa governance boss Sara Solemale in Nairobi in a meeting the latter reportedly stressed that elections have to be held by end of March this year.