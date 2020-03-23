Exclusive: FKF granted more time to pay Amrouche

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Fifa has granted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) a 30-day extension to pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche, Nation Sport can exclusively confirm.

This is according to a letter dated March 23, 2020 and signed off by Head of the Fifa Disciplinary Department, Carlos Salvadores.

The Disciplinary Committee sat on Monday to evaluate the case in which Amrouche, won a case of unlawful dismissal against FKF, but the federation has since appeared unwilling or unable the Sh109 million payment.

"The debtor (FKF) is directed to notify the secretariat to the Disciplinary Committee Federation of every payment made and to provide the relevant proof of payment," added Yeboah Amin, Fifa's Chairman of Disciplinary Committee.

Both parties have 10 days from receipt of terms of the chairman to request in writing the grounds of the decision and that failure to do so will result in the decision (being) binding and final (under article 51 of the Disciplinary Commitee)."

Contacted, FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno said he had not received the ruling, but appeared to blame the former woes for the current development.

"I am just learning about this ruling from you. We have been fighting this case in court for the last four and a half years and continue to engage both the government and Fifa to find a solution on the matter.

It is sad that former FKF president, Sam Nyamweya not only sacked Mr Adel Amrouche unprocedurally, but also at his time of vacating office, had signed two contracts with two different coaches, which further complicated issues for this administration," Otieno said.

But Nyamweya is on record stating that current FKF president Nick Mwendwa ignored his advice to reinstate Amrouche in 2016 when the Belgian coach had finished serving a one-year ban imposed on him by Fifa for violent conduct.