By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has landed a new title sponsor for the National Super League (NSL).

Gaming company Betika will be the second tier’s main sponsor with immediate effect, pumping in an estimated Sh10 million per annum for the next three years, according to a reliable source who sought anonymity.

The league has grappled with financial challenges especially after the exit of Bamba Sport, who were the league’s broadcast partner with teams now forced to pay referees.

The deal with Betika therefore breaths fresh air into the league with teams now set to benefit directly through grants.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirmed the development terming it "a broad partnership". More details will be revealed during the official unveiling next week at a Nairobi hotel.

“It is more than sponsorship. It is an exciting and broad partnership that has come at the right time. More details will be revealed on Tuesday but we are happy to have sealed this deal,” he told Nation Sport.

Advertisement