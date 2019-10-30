FKF presidential aspirants vow to support Starlets

By CELLESTINE OLILO

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirants Moses Akaranga, Sam Nyamweya and Alex Ole Magelo on Wednesday vowed to mobilise resources from within and without so that the national women football team can honour it's remaining assignments in the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

At a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, the trio said that they will not watch as the women team's dream of making a maiden appearance at the Olympics gets shuttered due to lack of resources.

“The reputation of the whole country is at stake, so we must all come together and salvage the situation. I’m calling upon people of good will to come so that we can support Harambee Starlets," former FKF president Sam Nyamweya said.

“We have booked a meeting with a number of senior government officials where we shall solicit for the necessary funds. And once that money is made available, we shall channel it directly to the team members.”

This was a response from Tuesday’s decision by FKF president Nick Mwendwa to halt Harambee Starlets preparations ahead of the Olympics qualification matches against Zambia in Lusaka and Nairobi between November 8 and 12.

Mwendwa had pointed a finger of blame at Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia whom he accused of deliberately refusing to fund national football teams.

Kenya has eliminated Malawi and Ghana to progress to the stage of the competition and is only two ties away from competing at the Olympic Games for the first time in the country's history.

Akaranga, Magelo and Nyamweya have expressed interest in dethroning Mwendwa as FKF president although they stayed away from the nominations claiming that the process is flawed.

They reiterated that they are still firmly in the race, and vowed to be in the ballot during the elections.