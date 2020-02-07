By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief executive Barry Otieno has asked the government to stick to the plan of completing the renovation of major sports infrastructure as they aim to bid for the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon).

At the same time, Otieno said the federation is in talks with betting firm Betika as they seek to help the Kenyan Premier League get a sponsor.

"We had agreed that the official resumption of renovating and construction of new stadiums should go on from March this year and we hope that the stakeholders involved will stick to that plan," said Otieno.

He was speaking at the "Betika Na Community" phase two launch at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Friday.

Betika has been the main sponsor for the National Super league (NSL) for the last three months while KPL has had no official sponsor since SportPesa cancelled their sponsorship in August last year.

The launch saw over 135 teams from different parts of the country receive new kits, balls and nets.

Advertisement