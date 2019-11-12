Home Sports Football FKF unveil multi-million NSL sponsor Tuesday November 12 2019 Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa (right) and Betika head of commercial John Mbatia exchange documents after signing a partnership deal for National Super League at a Nairobi hotel on November 12, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP In Summary Hence, the country's second-tier football league will be referred to as the Betika Super League for the next three yearsAs per the terms of this sponsorship, each of the 20 teams in this competition will receive a Sh750,000 grant each season Advertisement By DAVID KWALIMWA More by this Author Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Tuesday unveiled a Sh90 million sponsorship deal with online betting firm Betika.Hence, the country's second-tier football league will be referred to as the Betika Super League for the next three years.As per the terms of this sponsorship, each of the 20 teams in this competition will receive a Sh750,000 grant each season. The clubs will also receive balls, kits, nets and other sports equipment."This partnership confirms our commitment to investing in our community through sports, arts, and culture with football being a key focus," explained Betika head of partnership John Mbatiah."I am delighted with this deal because it is a sign of things to come," explained FKF president Nick Mwendwa."Our eventual target is to stop relying on government for funding even as we nurture these talents at the grassroots." Related Stories FKF lands multi-million sponsorship Advertisement The top two teams in the NSL are automatically promoted to the Kenyan Premier League. The third-placed side in the NSL goes through a two-leg play-off with the 16th placed team in the KPL. Advertisement Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. In the headlines Heavy floods hit Coast – VIDEO Counties mostly affected by floods are Mombasa and Kilifi. The rogue police force of Juja -VIDEO Police reforms come into question as protectors turn into tormentors. Cameroonian at centre of FKF scam 'vanishes' Another Kenyan athlete banned for doping Wife of murdered Kiru principal put on her defence Culture, cost limit access to family planning services Trump says US got eyes on Baghdadi successor Jimmy Carter in hospital for brain procedure