FKF unveil multi-million sponsor for domestic cup

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation Tuesday unveiled online gaming firm Betway as the new sponsor for the domestic cup.

Betway will sponsor the FKF Cup to the tune of Sh15 million per year for the next three seasons. The competition, previously known as SportPesa Shield, will now be referred to as Betway Cup.

"Betway has continued to support football talent in Kenya in the past and continues to do so with the newly launched sponsorship. We look forward to the playoffs and may the best team win," said Betway country manager Leon Kiptum.

The winner of the competition will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Betway will be the second sponsor for the FKF Cup since Nick Mwendwa took over in 2016.

SportPesa previously sponsored the domestic cup before pulling out of all sports sponsorships in Kenya.

Meanwhile, the draw for this season's competition was done on Tuesday at a Nairobi hotel with 32 teams set to face off in the preliminary round.

Holders Bandari, last year's runners-up Kariobangi Sharks, record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are among top tier sides that have been given a bye to the next round.

DRAW

Nairobi Water v Zetech Titans Winner meets FC Talanta

Congo Boys (Mombasa) v Tandaza (UON) Winner meets Posta Rangers

Equity Bank v Balaji Winner meets Sofapaka

Jericho revelation v Nation FC Winner meets Bidco United

Kenpoly v Mwatate United Winner meets Kariobangi Sharks

Kariobangi Sharks 'B' v Naivas FC Winner meets Gor Mahia

Reunion v KSG Ogopa FC Winner meets Bandari FC

FC Shells v SS Assad Winner meets Fortune Sacco

MMUST v Keroka Technical Winner meets Vihiga United

Transfoc v Mara Sugar Winner meets Ushuru FC

Zoo Youth v Sindo United Winner meets KCB

Butali Sugar v Flamingo Winner meets Migori Youth

Nyahururu Sportiff v Black Diamond Rangers Winner meets Kisumu All Stars

Elimu FC v KUSCO Winner meets AFC Leopards

Soy United v Soy FC Winner meets Wazito FC