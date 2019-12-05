FKF unveil multi-million sponsor for grassroots football

By DAVID KWALIMWA

About 3000 football clubs at the grassroots are in line to benefit from Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) partnership with leading online gaming firm OdiBets.

This deal, unveiled on Thursday is worth Sh127 million and will run for three years.

As per the terms of the agreement, all the 48 County leagues will be renamed Odibets County leagues while each of the teams competing in these league will receive two pairs of fully branded uniforms and six balls.

"We embarked on this project because we are so passionate about grassroots football, I refer to them as mtaa teams," explained OdiBets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

"That's where the talent is. So we are going all out to give them an opportunity to play football and move up the ladder to the top-flight and even national teams just like Michael Olunga and Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma did."

FKF president Nick Mwendwa described this partnership as 'historic'.

He said: "Every time I am approached on Twitter on the streets, everybody asks me why Harambee Stars, Kenyan Premier League, Gor Mahia, and AFC Leopards do not have sponsors. Nobody mentions grassroots football. This is the first deal of its kind. It will ensure the young boys and girls play football consistently without hitches. That's very important for football development."

This deal comes barely a month after FKF unveiled a Sh90 million deal with a separate betting firm to sponsor the second-tier National Super League.