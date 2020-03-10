Why FKF wants 2021 Afcon qualifier postponed

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has requested the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to postpone the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games pitting Kenya against Comoros owing to the risk of Coronavirus infections.

Harambee Stars are primed to host the Islanders in Nairobi on March 25, and then travel to Moroni for a rematch six days later, in fixtures whose results will determine whether Francis Kimanzi's charges qualify for the continental showpiece in Cameroon.

"We cannot take chances in light of the government's directive," confirmed FKF's secretary-general Barry Otieno.

The government has banned conferences and meetings consisting of more than 15-people of international nature for a month as a way of curbing the virus. Flights from specific affected countries have also been banned, a decision that rules out Japan-based striker Michael Olunga.

And in a related development, Otieno has confirmed that the Kenya U-16s' trip to Spain has also been cancelled. The team was set to participate at the MIC tournament in readiness for the Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers and Cecafa matches.

Also, FKF has requested Caf to postpone the visit of its inspectors, who were expected to check on the safety measures of both the Nyayo Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.